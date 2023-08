SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over here on the eastern side of the state, the Sioux Empire Fair also kicks off today.

The fair board and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office wants to remind you of one of the rules for the fair.

People 17 and younger will not be allowed at the fair after 9 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says you should not send your child to the fair unattended at any time, especially near the curfew.