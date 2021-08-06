Sioux Empire Fair officials respond to cancelled concert, refunds available for attendees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night’s severe weather brought an early end to the opening concert at the Sioux Empire Fair, and officials say concert goers will be given refunds.

Fair officials alerted people in the grandstand to evacuate, even before the headline act Old Dominion took the stage. But fair managers say they’re disappointed the crowd didn’t leave the area sooner.

“We had to tell the people repeatedly to leave and once we give them the information from the weather service people have to take that seriously. I mean, we aren’t out to ruin anybody’s night,” Scott Wick, Sioux Empire Fair President and CEO, said.

Fair officials are reviewing last night’s evacuation to see if changes need to be made.

Pepper Entertainment has released refund information for those who attended Thursday night’s concert. They say people who purchased tickets through Etix.com will received an automatic refund. They expect the process to take up to 30 days due to the number tickets purchased.

Attendees who purchased tickets at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office before August 5, refunds will be available beginning August 17 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Sioux Empire Fair Administration Office. Officials say anyone who purchased their tickets at the fairgrounds with cash, will need to return their tickets to redeem their refund. People who used a credit card to purchase tickets at the fairgrounds will have a refund issued, which may take up to 30 days.

For further questions, you are asked to contact support@pepperentertainment.com.