SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The 84th annual Sioux Empire Fair is less than a month away. Each year it draws in thousands of people for everything from carnival rides and concerts to livestock shows.

And Sioux Empire Fair staff is putting the finishing touches on the WH Lyon Fairgrounds to get ready.

“The next few weeks we continue with getting the grounds all spruced up and a lot of weed eating, a lot of mowing done. Then about a week before our show starts, the carnival shows up and they’ll set up that week before,” Scott Wick, President and CEO of WH Lyon Fairgrounds Sioux Empire Fair, said.

An important part of the fair for many is the livestock exhibitors and this year there’s a new outdoor, covered show ring.

“So on those really hot afternoons we have some shade for those folks to show in,” Wick said.

Sioux Empire Fair concert lovers still have time to get passes for this year’s ticketed shows — Brothers Osbourne and Whiskey Myers. All other concerts are free with admission to the fair.

“We have the Roots and Boots, we have Eli Young, we have Hairball and we also have the 406 FMX Bike Thrill Show, motorcycle thrill show. And we have our two performances of rodeo,” Wick said.

With events for the whole family to come out and enjoy, Wick just hopes the weather cooperates through it all.

“We hope it continues to rain for our agricultural friends, for the farmers, get those nice rains. It can rain overnight but during the day and when the concerts are going, I just don’t need any rain. And nothing higher than 85 degrees,” Wick said.

The Sioux Empire Fair runs from August 4th through the 12th.