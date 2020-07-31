Sioux Empire Fair kicks off Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair starts its week long run Saturday, and tonight crews are busy setting up at the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds. There are some changes this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rides, food vendors and game booths have once again taken over the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds for the Sioux Empire Fair.

“Everyone’s busy putting those final touches on things, putting those final pieces together and just preparing for the fair to kick off tomorrow and the next eight days,” Courtney Drenth with the Sioux Empire Fair said.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sioux Empire has added a few new things out here at the fairgrounds to encourage good hygiene practices including hand sanitizer stations and more areas for you to wash your hands.

“We have over a million dispenses of hand sanitizer available. We’ve also doubled our hand washing stations and then we’ll have signage throughout the grounds just remind people, you know, wash your hands frequently,” Drenth said.

Billy Bell with Gold Star Amusements says they are also working to keep fairgoers safe.

“We’re going to do everything that’s best for everybody to make sure everything is handled safely. All the rides will have the sanitizers at the exits of the rides so when you get off and on make sure you sanitize. The rides will be periodically wiped down and kept clean and everything,” Billy Bell, an employee with Gold Star Amusements said.

Masks are encouraged, but not mandatory.

“Just come if you’re comfortable, that’s what we encourage you to do, otherwise we hope to see you next year. The fair is something unique, it gives people something to celebrate and look forward to,” Drenth said.

The 81st Annual Sioux Empire Fair lasts through August 8.

There will still be some live entertainment out here as well, including Big and Rich on Monday.