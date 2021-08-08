Sioux Empire Fair going smoothly, busy week planned ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is bringing people to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls for carnival rides, games and concerts.

The fair started August 5 and will go through August 14.

“I think a lot of people are just excited to come out, have something to do together as a family. There’s a ton of free fair activities that are included with your gate admission,” Sioux Empire Fair director of marketing and public relations Courtney Hokanson said.

The grandstand has events, too.

“We have some country acts including Hardy, Randy Houser with Colt Ford,” Hokanson said.

9/11 survivor and motivational speaker Joe Torrillo will speak on Wednesday.

“We just really want to say thank you to our first responders and military and vets, so it’s going to be a great night to have people come out, come together and just a way for us to thank you for their service. Those people will get free admission for that evening,” Hokanson said.

The final events at the grandstand will include the ATV Big Air Tour and the PRCA Rodeo. And whether it’s grandstand entertainment, carnival rides, food or games, there’s fun for everyone.

“It’s been pretty fun. I usually like coming and spending some time with my family and hopping on rides that I wouldn’t usually hop on unless they were here,” Jarod Zody said.

“Like peer pressured into the rides that are going to scare you, but it’s worth it,” Hannah Zody said.

“My favorite ride is on the Ferris wheel. I like the fast ones,” Kelly Janssen said.

“Definitely the rides. That’s the one thing for me. Me and my buddies came out here yesterday and that’s all we wanted to do was go on the rides,” Aiden Schaefer said.

And the fair food is also a hit.

Aiden Schaeffer: Probably like the ice cream and the slushies and stuff. That will have to top it off.

Carter Schmidt: And what’s your favorite food at the fair

Brielle Schaeffer: Cotton candy.

People can purchase the Siouxper Pass for $70 for unlimited carnival rides and gate admission for the entire fair.

“We see people who come out for a couple hours each night to catch some of the rides, and you just hear the screams, the excitement, the laughter. It’s a great sound to fill our fairgrounds with,” Hokanson said.

To see a full schedule, see the fair’s website.