Sioux Empire Fair getting ready for Keith Urban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Fair is getting ready to host one of its biggest concerts ever.

Keith Urban takes the stage at the grandstand next Friday night. Fair President and CEO Scott Wick says the production will be five times bigger than anything he’s seen at the location. A giant stage is being trucked in from Canada.

“It’s really, it’s not a concert. It’s a show. It’s a big production. There are a lot of moving parts. People will be well entertained,” Wick said.

Keith Urban’s concert at the fair is a ticketed event unlike other shows that are included with fair admission. A pre-party for the show begins at 4 p.m.