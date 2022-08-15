SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – From carnival rides to concerts, this year’s Sioux Empire Fair had it all. Now the yearly event has come to a close.

It’s a quiet morning as some of the last items are picked up and packed away at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The final day of the fair was Saturday.

“We were very pleased with this year’s fair, we’ve been planning for next year,” president and CEO W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds/Sioux Empire Fair, Scott Wick said.

Wick says there was a good turnout for this year’s fair, however, some events did have less of a crowd than expected.

“We opened up with Old Dominion, finally got those guys on the stage, put on a great show, was a little bit hot, we expected to have a few more people, but it was very warm,” Wick said. “On Wednesday the country comeback show didn’t have as many people as we expected, but it was a nice, mellow crowd, they put on a nice show.”

Rain on the first weekend of the fair did take a bit of a toll on carnival operations, but it didn’t put a damper on numbers overall.

“We had Monday through the rest of the week to gain that back, and they did gain that back, and we did exceed last year’s numbers with the carnival a little bit,” Wick said.

Plus there were more rides for people to enjoy.

“It was a much better layout, we had 50 plus ash trees cut down and the stumps were ground out, so it opened up more for the carnival and spread their layout out and very nice layout, and we are hoping to continue that in the future, worked very well,” Wick said.

Wick says once again they had a curfew in place, which they originally implemented during last year’s event. He said he received good feedback from that, as well as on security measures.