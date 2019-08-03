Sioux Empire Fair begins, drawing fans for Keith Urban

Fairs draw people for a number of different reasons- from the animals, to the food, the rides and, of course, the performers. Keith Urban helped kickoff the start of the Sioux Empire Fair.

Karen Bunkers of Renner, South Dakota knows what it’s like to see Keith Urban in concert- she’s done it, she estimates, about 12 or 15 times.

“I just love him, I just love everything about him,” Bunkers said. “He’s a great guitar player.”

She’s not alone.

“I’m a superfan,” Teresa McTaggart of Plymouth, Minnesota said. “I love his music, he is the best, and so my husband surprised me with the tickets, got us VIP passes, and so we are over the moon. We’ve been yelling about this for a month.”

“We are expecting a couple thousand here, and so we’re excited to see the turnout coming out for the night,” said Courtney Drenth, director of marketing and public relations at the Sioux Empire Fair.

“My wife wanted to see Keith Urban. Again,” Jason Coester of Webster, South Dakota said.

He says he’s excited for the show. This isn’t his only fair.

“We attend the Brown County Fair every year, and go to all the shows,” Coester said.

The show was set to start at 8:00 Friday night.

“There’s a long process that goes into getting ready for someone this large here,” Drenth said. “We’ve been planning for a while, you get talking to the artist and get that scheduled, and then there’s planning for the day of show, with setting up the stage. We had to bring in one from Canada.”

The Sioux Empire Fair runs through next Saturday, August 10. LeAnn Rimes is set to perform on Saturday, August 3.