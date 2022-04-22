SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve got a build up of old documents or other papers that you’re looking to shred, there will be an event in Sioux Falls tomorrow to help you safely dispose of it.

It takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln High Schools.

Organizers say it’s a touchless event where volunteers will take the items from your backseat or trunk while you stay inside your car.

A $5 donation is asked per box or bag, and that will go to Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers.

