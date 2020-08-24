Sioux Empire Community Theatre solely relying on donations to make it to next season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Since February, it’s been lights out for the Sioux Empire Community Theatre. The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped them from turning a profit by pausing shows and forcing them to turn away the public. Now they’re now turning to the public to shine a light of hope on their stage.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre’s recent season 17 hit an early curtain call due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Courtesy: Sioux Empire Community Theatre

“All of us had a bit of shock and awe and grieving because we had shows that were mid production that were just left to wait,” Local actor Amy Morrison said.

“We were about to open with Beauty and the Beast, which was probably going to be our biggest income earner of the season,” Executive Director Robin Byrne said.

Byrne says not only has the pandemic disrupted progress on shows, but the theatre’s financial stability.

“We’re going from February to December without generating any significant income,” Byrne said.

Now the only source of income comes from already purchased pre-season ticket sales and donations from the public.

“It’s really important for us to get the community behind us and get some dollars coming in through the door,” Byrne said.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre’s production of ‘Mama Mia’

He says the public can make a series of small donations through their 120 club. By joining, members will donate ten dollars a month for a year to the theatre. Actor Amy Morrison says the next season has been delayed to December. The theatre is taking this time off to adjust shows to fit CDC guidelines.

“We’ve had to make adaptations like that and the wearing of masks will be compulsory,” Byrne said.

Seats will be sectioned off to help with social distancing. There will also be limits on audience size. In turn, they’re adding more shows to compensate. Typically, performers will do a show ten times in two weeks. Now, it will be 15.

“Everyone needs art. We need art to inspire us and to give us hope and to make us laugh and to make us cry and to get in touch with our feelings,” Morrison said.

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre’s production of ‘Oliver.’

You can sign up for the 120 club through the Sioux Empire Community Theatre’s website.