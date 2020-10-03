Sioux County officials discover body in burning vehicle near Ireton

IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday night, Sioux County officials discovered a body in a burning vehicle near Ireton, Iowa.

At 8:57 p.m. on Friday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a report of a vehicle on fire. The vehicle was located in a cornfield about one and a half miles north of Ireton.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, a Jeep was located while it was fully engulfed by fire. A body was found inside of the Jeep. The person was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sioux County Medical Examiner.

The body was taken to Ankeny to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office. The identity of the person has not been released pending identification and notification of relatives.

This incident is being investigated by the sheriff’s office.