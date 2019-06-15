Sioux County Drone Response Team at scene of Sheldon explosion Friday

SIOUX COUNTY, I.A. (KELO) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office Drone Response Team was at scene following an explosion in Sheldon, I.A. on Friday. 

They assisted the Sheldon Fire Department, Sheldon Emergency Management and O’Brien County Emergency Management after an explosion at the Sheldon Cooperative Elevator.

The Drone Response Team was locating potential hotspots following the explosion, as well as looking for additional structural damage. 

“This was a good opportunity for us to deploy the drone to assist local emergency responders; this capability allows, in potentially life-threatening situations, the ability to observe from a safe distance without putting people at risk of injury,” Sioux County Emergency Management Director, Nate Huizenga said. 

