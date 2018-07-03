Local News

Sioux County Authorities Searching For Missing Juvenile

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 12:15 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 12:15 PM CDT

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Authorities are searching for a missing juvenile in Sioux County, Iowa. 

The Orange City Police Department said 17-year-old Tzion MacArthur was last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans with a hole in one of the knees and green knee high rubber boots in the Orange City area Monday afternoon. 

If seen call the Orange City Police at (712) 707-4521 or Sioux Conty Sheriff's Office at (712) 737-3307. 

 


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


