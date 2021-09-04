Sioux County authorities arrest man in connection to fatal bicycle-vehicle crash

HULL, IA (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux County have arrested a man in connection to a bicycle-vehicle crash near Hull, Iowa on Friday.

Authorities say that 69-year-old Lorna Moss of Sioux Center, IA was travelling north on a bicycle when a vehicle struck Moss. Seth De Jong, 27, of Doon, Iowa was driving the Dodge Grand Caravan that hit Moss from behind.

Moss was transported to Sioux Center Health where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that De Jong was under the influence of alcohol and was taken to Sioux County Jail where he was charged with homicide by vehicle, caused by operating while intoxicated and homicide by vehicle caused by reckless driving.