Sioux City Police respond to early morning shooting, one hospitalized

Local News

by: Laila Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department responded to a shooting at Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club early Sunday morning.

Officials said at 1:24 a.m. police were dispatched to Mavericks Gentlemen’s Club and when they arrived, they observed a woman laying on the ground in the parking lot. The woman was suffering injuries from multiple gunshots.

Officers provided aid to the woman, and she was taken to the hospital. The victim is being treated for life-threatening injuries. Her name has not be released yet.

The investigation on this shooting is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests


 