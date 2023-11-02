SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police have found a vehicle belonging to a mother of six stolen on Halloween.

Thursday afternoon, the Sioux City Police Department informed KCAU 9 that the Mitsubishi Outlander had been found and the owner notified.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KCAU 9 spoke with the owner, Audreya Jacobson, the day after her SUV had been stolen while at home.

Jacobson had recently purchased the Outlander with the help of a co-worker. She has six kids, including a child with disabilities that requires a wheelchair. The wheelchair was in the SUV when it had been stolen.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jacobson was out with her children trick-or-treating when she realized she left her phone at her house. Officers say Jacobson drove back home and ran inside to pick the phone up while leaving her vehicle running. When she returned, her vehicle had been stolen.

Jacobson actually saw the vehicle four blocks from her home and reported it to the police.

Both the wheelchair and the vehicle have been recovered without any damage.