SIOUX CITY, IA (KELO) — In Sioux City, one person is dead following an early morning crash northeast of Rock Valley, Iowa.

Officials say 21-year-old Kaleb DeBey was driving westbound on 300th Street around 12:35 a.m. but failed to negotiate a curve near Filmore Avenue, lost control of the vehicle and went into the ditch.

The vehicle struck a cement culvert and became airborne.

35-year-old Halee Bliek, a passenger in the car, was ejected and became trapped underneath it. Officials say Bliek died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Officials say high speed and alcohol may be a factor.