Sioux City man wins $30,000 with ticket bought from laundromat

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jose Ramos Aguilar
Courtesy Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $30,000 lottery prize, buying the ticket from a laundromat.

According to a release, Jose Ramos Aguilar won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Triple 777 Max” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at L & K Laundromat, 1906 Court St. in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Triple 777 Max is a $3 scratch game that features 10 top prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.51.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa lottery website.

Get the latest KELOLAND News headlines, weather forecasts and sports updates delivered to your email inbox. Click here to sign up!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 