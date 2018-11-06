Local News

Sioux City Adopts Ordinance Banning Toy Firearms

By:

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 10:10 AM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 10:10 AM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - City officials in northwest Iowa have voted to bar people from carrying "toy" firearms, which police say are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from actual guns.
    
The Sioux City Council on Monday adopted an ordinance banning pellet and BB guns. The city code revision doesn't ban carrying Nerf, suction-cup dart or squirt guns.
    
Sioux City Police Capt. Mark Kirkpatrick says officers have had multiple encounters with replica weapons, facing the question of whether to use deadly force.
    
The police department says that while no one in the city has died from a police encounter while carrying a toy firearm, there are more than 50 such deaths nationwide each year.
    
Assistant City Attorney Caleb Christopherson says officials will consider how the toy firearm is being used before issuing a misdemeanor violation.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Capitol News Bureau
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol News Bureau

Emily's Hope
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emily's Hope

Pro Football Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pro Football Challenge!

2018 Elections
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Elections

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get Your Mortgage Or Rent Paid For In 2019!

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Win Disney On Ice Tickets!

2018 Poll Results
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Poll Results

Beginning October 1st!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Beginning October 1st!

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates