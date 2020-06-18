Sioux Area Metro will resume full transit services starting Monday

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro is set to resume full transit services beginning on Monday, June 22.

“I would like to thank our transit partners at Sioux Area Metro for continuing flexible operations and especially for preserving essential trips during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “Based on our current COVID-19 trends, we believe resuming full service will allow for increased demand for rides while still maintaining the highest degree of safety for our passengers.”

The city says safety measures will continue to be in place to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Each bus will continue to be limited to nine passengers at a time.

