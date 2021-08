SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to a shortage of drivers, Sioux Area Metro will temporarily reduce service.

The new hours will start on Monday, August 16. Buses will depart from the Downtown Depot every hour with service provided until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays.

Officials say Route 11 will continue half-hour services from the Southwest Transfer Facility. Sioux Area Metro will resume the normal bus schedule once it can hire more bus drivers.

For more information, click here.