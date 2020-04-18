Sioux Area Metro temporarily suspends some services due to COVID-19

Breaking News
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Various Sioux Area Metro routes have been temporarily suspended after a driver tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14.

According to a press release from the city, Routes 1, 2, 5, 9, 11, and 19 have been temporarily suspended due to reduced staff at Sioux Area Metro and reduced ridership.

Essential trip services are available only at stops along the suspended service fixed routes. The city says essential trip services include medical appointments, pharmacies, weekly groceries, and critical jobs. 

“The essential trip service rides must be scheduled and requests must be taken by phone between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on the day prior to the essential trip. For Monday rides, they ask riders to please call by 5 p.m. on Saturday. After hour voicemail requests for essential trip services will not be scheduled. Same day essential trip service requests will not be scheduled,” the press release said.

Due to very limited capacity, essential trip service rides will be accommodated until daily capacity is met. The full fare will be required. For more information on all SAM services during the COVID-19 pandemic, go to the city’s website.

