SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Area Metro (SAM) will resume service on two routes in the new year.

Starting on Monday, regular weekday service on Routes 3 and 10 will start back up.

Sioux Area Metro says Route 3 will start at 5:15 a.m. and Route 10 at 5:45 a.m. They will be on a half hour service.

SAM says all other routes will remain on an hourly service due to a driver shortage. All routes will return to normal once the shortage is solved.