SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro is temporarily reducing its services starting Monday, August 16.

This is due to a shortage of drivers. Buses will depart from the Downtown Depot every hour with service provided until 8:45 p.m. on weekdays.

Route 11 will continue half-hour services from the Southwest Transfer Facility.

Route 11 – City of Sioux Falls Bus Routes Map

Sioux Area Metro will resume the normal bus schedule once it can hire more bus drivers.

For more information, click here.