Sioux Area Metro bringing back some services starting Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro will resume some transit services that have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, SAM fixed routes 1, 2, 5, 11 and 19 will return and run each hour on weekdays. The service will start at 5:45 a.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. New time schedules will be found at the city of Sioux Falls’ website.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SAM will have extra cleaning, allow no more than nine passengers and strongly encourage riders to wear masks.