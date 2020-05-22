1  of  2
Sioux Area Metro bringing back some services starting Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Area Metro will resume some transit services that have been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Tuesday, SAM fixed routes 1, 2, 5, 11 and 19 will return and run each hour on weekdays. The service will start at 5:45 a.m. and end at 6:45 p.m. New time schedules will be found at the city of Sioux Falls’ website. 

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, SAM will have extra cleaning, allow no more than nine passengers and strongly encourage riders to wear masks.

