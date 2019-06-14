Sioux Area Metro adjusting bus routes on Saturday due to Pride parade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city’s first ever Pride parade is Saturday morning. The Sioux Area Metro bus routes will be taking temporary detours during the downtown event.

Bus routes 1, 2, 3, 6 and 10 will board and exit the buses on Dakota Avenue between 10th and 11th Street. Bus routes 4, 5, 7 and 9 will use the bus stop at the normal location.

Sioux Area Metro is advising passengers to plan accordingly, as busses will not be able to wait for passengers transferring from the Dakota Avenue temporary bus story to the normal bus stop.

All bus stop operations will resume normally after the parade is over in the early afternoon.