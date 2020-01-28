Sioux 52 initiative aims to get more people involved in mentoring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A mentor is someone who can give you advice and help you be successful. Now a new initiative is trying to get all of Sioux Falls involved in mentoring.

Sioux 52 is a new mentoring initiative that Sioux Falls city leaders hope will make a difference in the community.

Mayor Paul TenHaken announced the kickoff of the program.

“Today is a culmination of about two years in the making where we have been focusing on what’s a big initiative that we can rally the community around, and after a lot of conversations, a lot of meetings, a lot of studies, a lot of focus groups, we landed on the topic of mentoring,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

One of the goals of this initiative is to add 5,200 new mentors by 2026.

“It’s a big goal, it’s an ambitious goal, but we feel it’s one we can meet, so we are here today to rally the business community, the non profit community, mentorship is going to be a focus of this city for years to come,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken says individuals who have mentors can have a high level of success.

“Whether that’s attending college, having positions of leadership in their community, being less likely to participate in illegal activities, mentorship solves a lot of community challenges,” TenHaken said.

People like Jerrid Bruyer, who had a mentor when he was younger.

“I grew up in an at risk situation and I was fortunate enough to have a big brother or a couple big brothers in my life, they were college kids who decided to be a mentor, really had an enormous impact on me.” mentor, was mentored, Jerrid Bruyer said.

Bruyer has now been a mentor himself for three years. He hopes others will choose to get involved.

“I am so grateful that Sioux Falls is shining a bigger spotlight on the need for mentors to get involved in people’s lives,” Bruyer said.

To get signed up to be a mentor, you can either call the Helpline Center, or go to the Sioux 52 website.