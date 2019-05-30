Local News

Sinkhole in Rapid City

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:52 AM CDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 01:25 PM CDT

UPDATED 1:25 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- The sinkhole in Rapid City is getting bigger. According to authorities, the hole at the 300 block of Whitewood Street continues to be active. 

Erosion is now estimated at 25x25 and 40 feet deep. 

The gas line has been shut down, which affects one home. The area is closed to traffic and pedestrians. 

 

 

 

10:52 a.m. 

If you're driving in Rapid City, you might want to avoid a street in the western part of town.

A big sinkhole showed up Thursday morning in the 300 block of Whitewood Street. The hole looks big enough to swallow a car.

The entire street has been closed down because of it.

There are a lot of officials on scene including people from the city, street department and water department.
 

 

 

