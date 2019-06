Sinkhole in Rapid City still growing Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) -- The sinkhole in Rapid City is still growing.

Officials just measured it and it is now 24 by 29 feet and 31 feet deep. It has expended two feet since Thursday and officials say it's still eroding.