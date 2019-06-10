Sinkhole in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Thanks to the Spring flooding, officials have been reminding people to pay extra attention to the road.

But it turns out it's not just floodwaters you should be watching out for when you're behind the wheel. A sinkhole showed up in Lincoln County over the weekend.

According to a post on the Lincoln County Sheriff's Facebook page, someone found the sinkhole about a mile east of Interstate 29 on County Highway 140 or 288th Street. The post thanked Lincoln County Highway workers for working 24-7 to keep the roads safe.

Officials are using this to remind you to be careful when you're driving, because sinkholes can open up unexpectedly.

