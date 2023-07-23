MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — One person died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Milbank, South Dakota.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released, pending family notification.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2004 GMC Yukon XL was going north on 5th Street South inside Milbank city limits. As the Yukon approached the intersection of East Park Avenue, it bumped past the curb on the west side of the road, swiped a tree and continued through the intersection at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then entered a front yard on the west side of the road and struck another tree, where it came to a stop.

The 34-year-old male driver sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Milbank Avera Hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 28-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Stay with KELOLAND news for more information as the story develops and more information is released.