Single stalk of corn drawing a lot of attention in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People come from all over the country come to see the Corn Palace… now people from all over Sioux Falls are hopping on 57th Street in hopes of finding a single stalk of corn.

Rather than soil, the plant is growing right out of the road and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The 57th Street Corn is the inspiration for at least two Twitter accounts and several social media posts. Some people are encouraging others to bring the stalk a bottle of water. Two recent tweets came from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.