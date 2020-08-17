Single stalk of corn drawing a lot of attention in Sioux Falls

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People come from all over the country come to see the Corn Palace… now people from all over Sioux Falls are hopping on 57th Street in hopes of finding a single stalk of corn.

Rather than soil, the plant is growing right out of the road and it’s getting a lot of attention.

The 57th Street Corn is the inspiration for at least two Twitter accounts and several social media posts. Some people are encouraging others to bring the stalk a bottle of water. Two recent tweets came from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests