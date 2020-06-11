Single mom CEO’s career path comes full-circle

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Protesters across the nation have not only been calling for racial justice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. They’re also seeking more economic opportunities for minorities. A Sioux Falls entrepreneur says her hometown has made great strides toward that end, allowing her startup to thrive during these uncertain times.

J.J. Johnson doesn’t have modest goals for her downtown Sioux Falls business.

“I plan to have the biggest digital marketing agency in the world,” Johnson said.

Johnson started BlackCardInc. two years ago and now has seven employees working for her.

“We help businesses with their social media content and other main component that we focus on is personal branding,” Johnson said.

Johnson was born and raised in Sioux Falls, but wanted to live in a more diverse community once she graduated high school.

“I was the only minority in the Catholic school I was at,” Johnson said.

So Johnson pursued a degree in fashion design in Minneapolis. Then it was onto corporate jobs in Houston and Los Angeles.

“It’s funny because I leveled-up each time, it was kind of a bigger city, bigger opportunity,” Johnson said.

But while living in Los Angeles, her hometown beckoned.

“Comparing sunny weather, beaches, snow, traffic, crime, I just made the decision to come back home and I’m really, really grateful that I did that,” Johnson said.

After living in those large metro areas, it took a return to her hometown for Johnson to realize the business opportunities that existed here.

“It’s funny because I used to be almost a little embarrassed about where I’m from and then I come back three years ago and now I’m proud of the city where I’m from,” Johnson said.

Johnson says Sioux Falls is a small enough city to raise her family and big enough to grow her business. It’s a life lesson in accepting challenges and overcoming adversity that’s covered a lot of miles, to bring her back home, again.

“I know that my path and my past had to happen to get me where I’m at,” Johnson said.

Johnson also plans to volunteer as a mentor to other minorities in the community looking to start their own businesses.