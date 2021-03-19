Single digit declines in some state unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had a single digit decline in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending March 13, according to the state Department of Labor and Regulation.

The state had 293 new claims compared to 298 in the prior week.

Nebraska also had a single digit decrease (6). The state had 1,545 compared to 1,551 in the prior week.

Claims increased by 791 from 5,182 to 5,973 in Iowa.

Minnesota had an increase of 922 from 8,111 to 9,033.

Claims increased by 32 in North Dakota. The state had 613 claims compared to 581 in the prior week.

The South Dakota DLR reminds claimants the benefit year will be ending for many unemployment claims originally filed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.