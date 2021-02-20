‘Singing Bridge’ west of Mobridge closed

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The Department of Transportation has issued an emergency closure of the Highway 1806 bridge Saturday. The bridge is west of Mobridge and north of Highway 12 over the Grand River.

The bridge, known as the “singing bridge” is closing as a safety precaution due to the observed distresses reported on the bridge. According to the Department of Transportation the bridge will be inspected Sunday during daylight hours to identify the extent of the distress and determine whether the bridge will be re-opened.

Traffic will need to use alternate routes until the bridge is opened again.