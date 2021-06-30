‘Singing Bridge’ repairs to start July 12 because of material delays

The ‘Singing Bridge’ over the Grand River near Mobridge. Photo courtesy: South Dakota Department of Transportation

MOBRIDGE, S.D. (KELO) — The repair of the “Singing Bridge” on state Highway 1806 has been rescheduled to July 12 because of delays in receiving necessary supplies and equipment, the South Dakota Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The bridge is over the Grand River near Mobridge. S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River has been adjusted because of a delay in receiving necessary supplies and equipment.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic during construction. The contractor anticipates having all repairs completed and the bridge reopened to traffic within four weeks from the project start date. Travelers will need to use an alternate route during the road closure.

The prime contractor on this $240,771 project is Hollaway Bridge and Culvert, Inc. from Pierre.