Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — A new grant in the Sinew Fund is looking to support artists through funding for community based projects from Lakota creatives.

The Sinew Fund is looking at ideas and projects from artists in Western South Dakota, with the goal of helping Lakota artists.

“An opportunity for Lakota creatives, which is inclusive of artists, culture bearers, makers to create and implement a Lakota community based project that incorporates visual arts,” Sinew Fund Program Coordinator Tosa Two Heart said.

The Sinew Fund is here to help visual creativity come to life. And that all started this year when Racing Magpie and Andy Warhol Foundation joined up together.

“We’ve been founded on the Lakota ideal of working about being in relationship and good relationships with everyone and being good relatives. To be able to steward these funds they have to support visual artists to do work in the community.” Racing Magpie Co-Founder and Director Peter Strong said.

Strong also speaks to Andy Warhol being the pinnacle of visual art, and he wants this fund to help artists with their own niche.

“We’re embracing that and we’re going a little further to say this is about supporting Lakota artists doing work that speaks to them, and that could include any type of visual art,” Strong said

Standing out will help any creator, as the Sinew Fund looks for those artists to be bold.

“Collaborative projects, projects that are innovative, creative, risk-taking and experimental. And so what we’re really trying to do is bring more Lakota creatives into contributing to the continuum of Lakota visual arts,” Two Heart said.

The Sinew Fund is open for applications through August 14th.

If you would like to see if you are eligible for the fund, you can see here.