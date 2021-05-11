Simply Perfect expands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic led to a lot of home projects. To keep up with demand locally, a downtown business is expanding.

When COVID-19 first hit, many were forced to spend more time at home as a safety precaution.

Tina and Jeremy Doohen say their home redecorating started even before the pandemic, but all the time at home pushed it even further.

“We started this process before, but it definitely helped, spending some extra days at home, giving us time to look around the house and look for the areas of improvement that we really wanted to,” Jeremy said.

The two sought out help from Penny Klinedinst, the owner of Simply Perfect in Sioux Falls.

She says when the pandemic hit, the home design market boomed.

“Pandemic wasn’t fun, but it did give everyone a different taste of how important their homes were. So there is no doubt about it. We’ve seen a rise and furnishings. Everyone was painting,” Klinedinst said.

The demand led the store to seek more space to focus on customer’s design needs.

Now, the old design area has been turned into office space and customers can see their visions come to life in what was preciously Rug And Relic.

“We do so much with construction that no one, we never had a space to show any of that on our floor. So now we do,” Klinedinst said.

Making interior design shopping a little easier, for the many people looking to love their home a little more.

“I don’t have an artistic bone in my body, so it’s a lot easier to pay somebody else to go through the steps and, and a tried and true, like Penny and her crew,” Jeremy said.

“You never get sick of hearing people say what a beautiful home, and you’ve done such a good job, which we couldn’t have done without Penny and her team,” Tina said.

The new addition to the store will be open to the public on Friday.