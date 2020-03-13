Simple tips to practice to help slow spread of coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There are other steps you can take to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus and keep your community safe.

Wash your hands, use hand sanitizer, cover your mouth when you cough. You’ve heard it all before but medical officials say you need to take that advice seriously.

“If we take these steps we can limit the spread of the infection, and there are many in the population, the elderly, those above 65, people with chronic medical conditions or existing medical conditions,” infectious disease physician, Avera, Jawad Nazir said.

Jawad Nazir is an infectious disease physician with Avera and says people should also practice social distancing.

“You should avoid crowded places, whatever way you want to define crowded places, I think in general if you avoid crowded places those are the examples where you are at high risk,” Nazir said.

Taking these steps can be beneficial in the long run.

“If we start seeing a sharp increase in the number of cases especially the susceptible population like elderly, those patients at high risk for severe complications, then we may require more beds in the hospital, more ventilators, more resources, so I think if we can limit the spread of this infection at the community level, we will not overburden our health care facilities,” Nazir said.

Important information for everyone.

“We all have to work together as a community to win this battle,” Nazir said.

Nazir also says to consider limiting non-essential travel and stay at home if you are sick.