Silverstar offering free car washes, encouraging donations to Emily’s Hope

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Silverstar Car Wash on 41st Street officially opened and they are encouraging community members to give back.

The business is offering free washes through Wednesday. They are encouraging people to donate to Emily’s Hope instead.

“Because addiction is a bad disease. For us to give back to help the awareness because a lot of people don’t understand addiction. Addiction can take your life,” Silverstar employee Marcus Jackson said.

Emily’s Hope was started by our own Angela Kennecke in honor of her daughter.

“With this Emily’s hope, I think we’re doing a great deal to the community to help out people with addiction so they can get off whatever they’re addicted to,” Jackson said.