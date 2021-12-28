Silverstar continues expansion with largest car wash to date

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Silverstar has opened another car wash in Sioux Falls.

Freezing temperatures didn’t stop Silverstar from opening its ninth and largest car wash in Sioux Falls. It’s a project nearly two years in the making.

“It’s something we’ve always talked about as we grow to be able to have a bigger location where we can house a lot of things together. When this came up and it was centrally located in Sioux Falls it was just sort of a perfect timing on something that we were looking for,” Silverstar Regional Manager Andrea Vetos said.

“We have so many moving parts besides just the wash bay, attendants, and cashiers, but also I think it just kind of jumped in our laps where we couldn’t say no,” Silverstar Regional Manager Will Bell said.

The newest location along Minnesota Avenue will include everything from office space to an expanded training facility.

“We run monthly training courses from equipment repair to leadership development, so it’s just a bigger space than what we have right now to be able to grow our team as it grows,” Vetos said.

Over the next two weeks, a portion of the proceeds from any car wash sales and free will donations will benefit Emily’s Hope.

“Just one of those charities that’s doing some really important work in the community. The way that they’re creating substance abuse education for the K-12 schools is something they’re going to focus this funding for, and that’s really important I think,” Vetos said.

And with another two locations under construction, Silverstar is growing alongside Sioux Falls.

“When you start building the population and when you have an investment like people’s vehicles, we’re here to keep that investment as clean and as proud as possible for that customer,” Bell said.

Emily’s Hope is working to reduce the stigma surrounding addiction. It was started by KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke after her daughter Emily died of an accidental overdose.

The foundation is currently developing drug and alcohol prevention education curriculum which will be piloted in a local elementary school next fall.