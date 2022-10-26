SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is looking to scare up some donations for a local nonprofit organization.

It’s business as usual at Silverstar Car Wash along South Marion Road but come Thursday night the car wash will transform into a Halloween attraction.

“We just get crazier and crazier, and part of the process is team building. When you look at the props, they’re all handmade. We make them by ourselves, we don’t buy props we make them,” Silverstar Car Wash District Manager Will Bell said.

The Haunted Car Wash got its start in 2019, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Feeding South Dakota.

“We see great things from them, but we also see that they need help so by doing this we’re able to provide a lot of food and meals for families in South Dakota,” Bell said.

“We’re seeing a decrease in the amount of donated food here at Feeding South Dakota,” Feeding South Dakota Marketing & Communications Director Stacey Andernacht said.

“Food has become a little less accessible because of the cost due to inflation as well as supply chain issues and so that means we’re purchasing more food here at Feeding South Dakota than we have before and those dollars that we receive are very important,” Andernacht said.

The event will raise thousands of dollars during its short four-day run, providing upwards of 10,000 meals for families in need.

“We are serving about 13,000 families each month through 120 mobile food distributions across the state and we anticipate that need is going to continue as long as inflation stays where it’s at,” Andernacht said.

Andernacht says that’s an increase of 49% compared to this time last year, meaning events like the Haunted Car Wash are more important than ever.

“We have a chance to give back to the community and to help the community, to help those in need, it’s a win-win, it’s a no-brainer to me,” Bell said.

The Silverstar Haunted Car Wash at 57th & Marion is available from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Admission is $20 for non-Silverstar members. They’re also accepting canned food donations.