SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man who claimed to be a pastor is headed to federal prison for 25 years for wire fraud and money laundering.

Nathan Peachey, who you can see hiding behind his briefcase, appeared at the Federal Courthouse in Sioux Falls Monday.

Peachey had claimed to be a pastor and claimed to be collecting money for religious charities and humanitarian projects.

Instead, he and his co-conspirators stole nearly $13 million through banks and international wire transfers. Some of the victims were in South Dakota.

