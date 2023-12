SILVER CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A multiple-alarm fire closed down a business on the western side of the state.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Silver City Volunteer Fire Department in Pennington County was called just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, they found flames extending to the outside of the building.

Multiple agencies from two counties were called in to help.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.