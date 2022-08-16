SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He started his business in his basement 17 years ago as a part-time gig, but today it was announced that Brandon Maddox’s business, Silencer Central, is now one of the fastest growing companies in the nation.

“Super excited, who would have thought that a guy who went to pharmacy school would have the fastest growing company in Sioux Falls, South Dakota,” Brandon Maddox said.

Brandon Maddox, who was once a pharmacist, found the right prescription to make some money, a lot of money.

“I lost my job for doing this on the side, so I applaud an attorney telling me to pick one path or the other you can’t do both, so I picked this,” Maddox said.

And he’s never looked back.

Last year Silencer Central did over $100 million in sales and is now licensed to do business in 42 states.

You can’t keep that quiet.

So, today at Silencer Central Headquarters, Maddox, his staff and several dignitaries celebrated Silencer Central making Inc 5000 magazine’s list of the fastest growing businesses in the country with 500% growth in the last three years.

“South Dakota, particularly Sioux Falls, has had this reputation as the little engine that could,” Congressman Dusty Johnson said. “It comes down ultimately to business leaders and their teams being willing to come up with a good idea how to better serve the market place how do you hire more smart people and the fact that Brandon and his team are getting it done, it’s been really fun to watch.”

Each box contains a suppressor, they’re already all sold. Maddox says during his first gun show in 2009, he knew immediately he was onto something.

“Had trouble getting a table, so my wife’s uncle gave me a little space on his table at the Sioux Falls Gun Show, I just had my two personal suppressors I owned and a set of business cards and that’s how it started,” Maddox said.

Silencer Central now has 250 full-time and part-time employees.