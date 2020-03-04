Signs of Spring in Brookings, Sioux Falls

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not just warmer weather making it feel like Spring is approaching; there are other signs of Spring popping up around KELOLAND. 

In Brookings, a KELOLAND viewer sent a photo of the first robin she saw in 2020. The robin is on the ground next to a snow pile. 

In Sioux Falls, B&G Milkyway opened two locations — Sycamore Avenue and Louise Avenue — on Wednesday. 

The KELOLAND Storm Center is calling for temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s this weekend. 

If you have photos or video to share from your area of KELOLAND, send them to ushare@keloland.com. Please include your name and location. 

