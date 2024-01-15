SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – -With our bitter cold temperatures and subzero wind chills, frostbite is a real concern, especially with younger kids who like to spend time playing outside.

Even though the wind chill was minus 25, that didn’t stop 6th grader Raymond Collett from doing a little sledding.

But he was the only one at Spellerberg Park today and to be honest he says it wasn’t all that much fun.

“Kinda cold, my hands are freezing, they are going to freeze off,” Collett said.

Frostbite mainly affects small, exposed body parts such as fingers and toes, especially in young children.

“Kids are more susceptible because they are smaller, so they are losing their body heat faster also kids tend to not want to come inside when they’re having so much fun,” Dr. Mason Ruthford said.

But the fun can take a painful turn.

“First signs you’re going to see, you’re going to see your skin get pale, might get a little bit cold gray and eventually start to blister up,” Dr. Ruthford said.

Mild cases can be treated with gradual warming, but severe cases require medical care to prevent complications.

Doctors say to keep a close eye on your children on days like today.

“So as parents or guardians you’re going to want to check on the kids more frequently maybe even set time limits to have them come in more frequently and get out of those cold wet clothes,” Dr. Ruthford said.

Spellerberg Park is usually a hot spot for sledders, like Collett, who loves coming here,

“We did last year a lot,” Collett said.

but don’t stay long on a day like today.

Doctors say if you suspect frostbite, the first thing they recommend you do is put whatever body part that’s injured in some warm water — not hot water, but warm water.