Signify Health holds groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – A groundbreaking ceremony for Signify Health’s new office across the street from the Great Plains Tribal Chairman’s Health Board was held on Wednesday.

Joined with Elevate Rapid City, Signify Health’s new office will offer more jobs and better health care for the people of Rapid City.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender and Governer Kristi Noem, along with other community members, spoke on behalf of the celebratory event.

“These are exactly the types of investments we want to see in our families in South Dakota. These are good paying jobs for the company that is investing right here at home and we are excited to see what the future brings,” Noem said.

Signify Health, the largest provider of in home health services, started in Rapid City operating at Ellsworth Air Force Base since 2015. Now the company is expanding even more in South Dakota to this 30,000 square foot office.