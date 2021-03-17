Significant drug bust Sioux Falls Police say may have saved lives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –A major drug bust Tuesday night in Sioux Falls involving potentially dozens of deadly doses of fentanyl.

24-year-old Jacob Winters is facing numerous drug charges tonight, including possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Here’s a look at the suspected drugs; powder in bags and pills in bottles.

“Seizures of this size aren’t that common in Sioux Falls, nor do we want them to be common in our area,” Lt Randy Brink of Sioux Falls Police said.

Police say the drug task force received an anonymous tip that Winters might be dealing fentanyl in Sioux Falls out of a hotel in the 3000 block of West Russell Street, so they executed a search warrant.

But even before they could execute that warrant, investigators along with assistance from the Highway Patrol spotted Winters.

“The renter of the room was stopped in a vehicle a short distance away and a search of the car, we located multiple meth pipes, scales and some other paraphernalia,” Lt. Brink said.

But that was just the beginning of what led to the major bust.

“Inside the room we found four separate baggies that contained powder, in total it was just under 27 grams of white powder, which we presume to be fentanyl,” Lt. Brink said.

They also located a pill bottle that contained over 50 pressed pills, which they also believe to be fentanyl.

This latest bust is the result of an ongoing effort by city leaders, Sioux Falls police and the drug task force to crack down on meth, fentanyl and heroine dealers within the city and this one they say might have saved lives.

“In this seizure alone we took 100’s of potential overdoses some of those could have been fatal,” Lt. Brink said.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected