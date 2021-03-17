‘Significant’ amount of fentanyl seized in Sioux Falls, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 24-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a drug bust that happened Tuesday night in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say drug agents received tips that 24-year-old Jacob Clayton Winters of Sioux Falls was dealing drugs, so they received a search warrant. Authorities searched Winters’ vehicle Tuesday night and found multiple meth pipes, scales and other paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Authorities found out in their investigation that Winters was renting a hotel room nearby and received and executed a search warrant of the room.

Lt. Randy Brink with the Sioux Falls Police Department says they found a ‘significant’ amount of what they believe to be fentanyl in the room.

Just under 27 grams of fentanyl and over 50 fentanyl pills were found in the room. Lt. Brink says these types of seizures aren’t common in the area.

Winters is facing numerous charges. Lt. Brink says they expect more arrests to be made in connection with the case.